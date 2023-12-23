State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $142.30 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

