State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.35 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco raised its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $128.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

