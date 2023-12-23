State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $35.66 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,215 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC opened at $49.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

