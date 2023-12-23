State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total transaction of $2,522,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,869 shares of company stock valued at $21,076,961. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,168.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $906.54. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $575.39 and a 52 week high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

