State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 229 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Public Storage worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Public Storage stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.80 and a 200-day moving average of $273.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

