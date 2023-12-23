State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 45,617 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

EXR stock opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

