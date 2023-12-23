State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

