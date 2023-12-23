State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,500 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $624.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.62 and a 1 year high of $627.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

