State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,450 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.79 and a 200-day moving average of $428.35. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

