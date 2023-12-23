State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 940 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.95. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $171.55 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

