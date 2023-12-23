State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,535 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $92.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

