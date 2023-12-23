Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Buys 7,437 Shares

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $71,618.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,454.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steel Connect Stock Performance
Shares of STCN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.30.
Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.
About Steel Connect
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.
