Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Buys 7,437 Shares

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $71,618.31. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,454.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of STCN opened at $9.75 on Friday. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Steel Connect by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,671 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Connect in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Connect from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Further Reading

