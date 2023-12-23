Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stake Lifted by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,737 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

