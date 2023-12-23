Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.09% of Stereotaxis worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

STXS opened at $1.82 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 87.98% and a negative net margin of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,692,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,642.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,078 shares of company stock worth $80,790 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

