Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $51.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of ROAD opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after acquiring an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

