Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $187.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.77.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

