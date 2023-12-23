Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $123.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNN. Roth Capital raised Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of LNN opened at $133.49 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.63. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

