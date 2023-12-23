Stifel Nicolaus Raises Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $187.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EXP opened at $203.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.