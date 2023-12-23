StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE:ARL opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 99.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

