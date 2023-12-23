StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Trading Up 11.5 %
Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.