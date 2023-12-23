StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock by 41.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 929,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Comstock by 98.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

