StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NKTR. TD Cowen raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 551,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.