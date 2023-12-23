StockNews.com Upgrades Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 568.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 38.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

