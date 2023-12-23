StockNews.com Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Down 0.7 %

LC stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,177,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,481,000 after buying an additional 432,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after buying an additional 349,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 19.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after buying an additional 505,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LendingClub by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after buying an additional 278,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.