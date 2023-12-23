StockNews.com Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

