StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Thermon Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
