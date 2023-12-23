StockNews.com Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.22. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

