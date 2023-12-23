Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.66

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and traded as low as $27.85. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 0 shares.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks.

