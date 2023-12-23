Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV) vs. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Financial Survey

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Strategic Global Investments and Warby Parker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Warby Parker 0 5 4 0 2.44

Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Warby Parker $598.11 million 2.21 -$110.39 million ($0.56) -24.14

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and Warby Parker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strategic Global Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warby Parker.

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 65.5% of Strategic Global Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Warby Parker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Warby Parker -9.84% -17.09% -8.99%

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

