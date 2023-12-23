STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $214.90

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.90 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 218.61 ($2.76). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.76), with a volume of 30,235 shares trading hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,500.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Get STS Global Income & Growth Trust alerts:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.