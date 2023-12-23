Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.97

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.14. Subaru shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 66,377 shares changing hands.

Subaru Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Subaru

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 41.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

