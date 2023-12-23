Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.97

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.14. Subaru shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 66,377 shares changing hands.
Subaru Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Subaru
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.