Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.88

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $21.69. Sumitomo shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 14,065 shares traded.

Sumitomo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

