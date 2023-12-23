Summit Global Investments Buys 7,627 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 35,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.1 %

MDC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

