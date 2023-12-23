Summit Global Investments Invests $1.74 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 467,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.