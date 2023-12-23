Summit Global Investments Sells 18,779 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Global Investments lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

