Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,745,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,851,000 after buying an additional 321,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,933,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,617,000 after acquiring an additional 265,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

