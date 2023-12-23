Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 46 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

