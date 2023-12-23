Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Critical Comparison

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.78 million N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 3.77 -$119.20 million ($2.91) -1.44

Apogee Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -354.53% -99.73% -40.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apogee Therapeutics and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.93%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.13%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats Sutro Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs include APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Its pre-clinical product candidate STRO-003, a ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

