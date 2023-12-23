SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVB Financial Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.