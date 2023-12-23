SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.44.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVB Financial Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group Price Performance
SVB Financial Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
See Also
