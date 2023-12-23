Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

Symphony International Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Symphony International

In other Symphony International news, insider Anil Thadani bought 9,887 shares of Symphony International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,646.89 ($5,876.93). Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

