Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

