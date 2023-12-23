T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

