Taboola.com’s (TBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Stock Up 0.5 %

TBLA stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,387 shares of company stock worth $345,396 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $46,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.