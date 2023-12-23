Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $534.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

