Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 523,707 shares.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
