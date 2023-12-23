Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 523,707 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Talon Metals Stock Down 2.5 %

About Talon Metals

The firm has a market cap of C$181.80 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

