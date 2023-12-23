Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

