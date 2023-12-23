Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Telefónica Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
