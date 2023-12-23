Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.49

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.49 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Tern shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,237,372 shares traded.
Tern Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.56 million, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.82.
About Tern
Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.
