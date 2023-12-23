TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.96

Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.96 and traded as high as C$40.96. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$40.70, with a volume of 5,574 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$754.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

