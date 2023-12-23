Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

