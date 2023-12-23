Tevis Investment Management Buys 266 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

