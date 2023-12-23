Tevis Investment Management Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 152.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

